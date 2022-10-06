SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from 2015, a Class 2 Felony. The charges accuse her of knowingly and unlawfully possessing 5 to 15 grams of meth with the intent of delivering it to someone else.

If convicted on the most serious charge, Bigler faces up to 30 years in prison.