WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Seventeen people were awarded the Medal of Freedom, and that includes Brigadier General Wilma Vaught of Illinois.

After graduating from Scottland, IL Community High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois.

According to Military.com, Vaught was an Air Force Veteran who enlisted in 1957 and retired in 1985. She’s one of the most decorated women in military history. She is the first woman selected for promotion to Brigadier General in the Comptroller career field.