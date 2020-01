ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you use Facebook and live in Illinois, you may have some money coming to you.

Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a 5-year-old class action lawsuit over privacy. Users say Facebook’s facial recognition tagging feature violated a state law protecting biometric information. That can include data from facial, fingerprint and iris scans.

Users who are eligible will be notified. You could get around $200.