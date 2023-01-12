CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The state of Illinois is updating its water plan for the first time in almost 40 years.

The final report spotlights 13 key water issues. These include climate change, water quality, and long-term funding to improve lives. Officials also plan to focus on rural and low-income communities. For example, fixing farm pollution and flooding problems.

Prairie Rivers Network is excited to see Illinois finally take the initiative to protect the water for people and wildlife use.

“We are a water-rich state. But we have to take care of that water,” Prairie River Network Senior Water Policy Specialist Robert Hirschfeld said. “You look at what’s happening in the west. They’re seeing water shortages and there’s a lot of fights over water. So, this is an opportunity for the state to think well ahead in advance of any problems that might be coming and get out in front of them.”

The network said it’ll make sure the state follows through with the plans in the report.