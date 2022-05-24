SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Reports of an Illinois exodus were exaggerated.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced it undercounted Illinois by about a quarter of a million people.

Governor Pritzker said in a statement, “I have already spoken to members of our congressional delegation and will work tirelessly to ensure Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding. I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our state.”

Cities also are cautiously celebrating following the news.

Many, including Springfield, are looking to secure that federal funding as well.

“I immediately thought of community development block grant funds, because that’s the greatest benefit you receive, per capita, you receive assistance from the federal government, based on your population,” Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said.

To get that money, Springfield would have to hold its own census, which could be costly.

So now Langfelder has to figure out if the cost is worth the payout.

“We’d have to really analyze it to see if the cost-benefit analysis is worth it,” Langfelder said. “Because you don’t want to go through that bureaucratic exercise if it’s not really truly going to be worth it.

Figuring out the total bill will take some time.

But it’s a summer project worth taking on.

It could mean thousands of dollars for communities all across the city.

“It wouldn’t happen that fast,” Langfelder said. “We could see it in later June. But again, I have to get with the Illinois municipal league. I haven’t had a chance yet. And also with corporation council, because it’s a legal process. You know, there’ll be some bureaucratic exercise associated with it.”