SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Wednesday that the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office returned nearly $20.8 million in unclaimed property during April.

The Treasurer’s Office said the total includes nearly $19.9 million in cash and interest and more than $895,600 in stock value returned. A total of 24,417 claims were paid.

“Putting money in people’s pockets is a way my office helps the Illinois economy,” Frerichs said. “I have revamped how we return unclaimed property to make the system more efficient.”

Frerichs said Illinois’ unclaimed property program, also known as I-CASH, is one of the state’s oldest consumer protection initiatives. He said he is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

He said Illinois holds more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.

The Treasurer’s Office said they have returned more than $1.6 billion since Frerichs took office in January 2015. When he first became treasurer, officials said there were 60,000 claims paid in a single year. They said that number has increased to a total of 362,352 claims paid in a year.

The Treasurer’s Office attributes this to a complete restructuring of the unclaimed property process under Frerichs. Some of the changes made include adding electronic claims, eliminating red tape that slowed small-money claims, and leveraging technology to allow payments to be made without a claim needing to be filed.

Officials said Frerichs recently added a Friends and Family “share” feature. When I-CASH visitors go online and come across the name of someone they know, they can select the “share” icon and provide the email address of their friend or relative.

Frerichs’ office will then notify the individual by sending an email that mentions the unclaimed property, along with the name of the friend or relative who spotted it. Then, officials said that person can start the process of retrieving the property.

Additionally, officials said “Abe,” an automated chatbot, is available to anyone visiting the I-CASH website. They said Abe provides an interactive way for people to obtain information when they ask short, simple questions about unclaimed property.