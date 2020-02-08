Illinois Treasurer presented with Patriot Award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs was presented with the Patriot Award Friday morning for his commitment to military service member employees.

National Guard Veteran Joseph Daniels, who is an employee for the treasurer’s office, nominated Frerichs. The award is given to supervisors and employers who make conscious efforts to support their military employees.

Daniel recalled the time when he had only been working for the treasurer for a couple of weeks in 2018 and he was called to duty, to help with the election. Daniels said when he informed his boss he had to leave, he was met with encouraging words and confirmation that his superior understood he was helping protect the citizens of Illinois and reporting to duty was part of his job. He said he has never had a job that was so understanding and he wanted to show his appreciation.