CHICAGO (WCIA) — One charity received a large donation from a statewide official on television this week.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs was able to return $64,500 to the Salvation Army through iCash, the state’s unclaimed property program, this holiday season.

“We place a special emphasis on returning missing money to non-profits and groups that help others in their time of need, especially during the holidays,” Frerichs said. “I am grateful that we found these funds for The Salvation Army, its team of volunteers, and the life-saving services it provides throughout the year.”

The donation was given at the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza in Chicago. Staff from the treasurer’s office held a table and help return more than $10,000 to people from five states at the market.

Officials with the Salvation Army thanked Frerichs.

“The Salvation Army is thankful to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office for helping us locate this money that had been lost in the system,” Major Caleb Senn, the Salvation Army Chicago Area Commander said. “This money will help so many people this Christmas season and beyond.”

The donation was filmed for ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday. This is the second time Frerichs has been featured on their Missing Money segment on their program.

The Treasurer’s Office is legally required to hold onto missing money like unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards until it is returned to its rightful owner. Illinois holds more than $5 billion in unclaimed property.

To see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property, you can visit the treasurer’s website. Individuals can also use the site for their business or non‑profit.

The Salvation Army is the largest non-government provider of social services in the country, and works in more than 130 countries. Anyone can donate to the organization on their website.