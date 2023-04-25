SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer is preparing for another unclaimed property auction next week.

The auction will start May 1 and end the morning of May 5.

Items for this auction include a 24-karat gold stamped bracelet, three graded Silver Eagle coins, a 14-karat rose gold rings, and an Elgin pocket watch with chain. A full list of items available for auction can be found on the iBid website.

Photos courtesy of Treasurer’s Office

“We hold these auctions when we need additional space in our vault,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “We choose items that typically have not been touched in about 10 years and that would make an interesting gift.”

All bidders must be registered with iBid. Anyone who wants to register for iBid can sign up on the main iBid page.

The state hosts multiple online auctions of unclaimed property each year as well as one in-person one during the state fair each summer.

To see if the state is holding onto your unclaimed property, you can visit the treasurer’s website.