Illinois Town Hall: US Senators, top local decision makers answer your coronavirus questions

CHICAGO — Nexstar Broadcasting hosted an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting, “Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19,” on Thursday night from WGN-TV Studios in Chicago.

Part 1

Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D), address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Illinois.

Part 2

Nine mayors from across Illinois also joined the town hall to discuss how coronavirus has impacted their towns. Those mayors hailed from Naperville, Matteson, Champaign, Peoria, Springfield, Rock Island, Rockford, Moline and belleville.

Part 3

WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek weighs in on the Illinois Town Hall so far.

Part 4

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton also answered coronavirus-related questions from viewers across the state.

Part 5

To weigh in on the impact of coronavirus on education, University of Illinois President Timothy Killee and Loyola University Chicago President Dr. Jo Ann Rooney join the Illinois Town Hall.