Illinois tourism showing off Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – There are great spots for tourism all over the state.

“It is important we get to know all of the attractions across the state and the many, many things that so many places have to offer,” Karla Flannery, the deputy director, said.

And Champaign-Urbana is no exception.

“This is an incredibly important area for the state of Illinois. It’s a beautiful university town. There are so many things to do here,” she said.

That’s why she came here to showcase some of the best spots. From places like Curtis Orchard, to many stops on U of I campus, like the Japan House and the Krannert Art Museum. Plus, many local eateries like Maize Mexican Grill, and Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery

“I want to make sure the state does a better job in promoting this part of the state and bringing people here,” she said.

Rachel Coventry is a manager and bee keeper for Curtis Orhard. She said knowing she was going to host Flannery made her nervous. But she was happy to give her a tour of the place she grew up.

“I’m excited to share what we have to offer, and the things we love most about our place. I’ve always loved Champaign-Urbana, and so it’s exciting to see she enjoyed her visit as well,” Coventry said.

Flannery said she feels they have a great partnership with people in central Illinois. Like the people with Visit Champaign County. She said she wants to make sure they continue to promote the area and communicate in a stronger way what Champaign County brings to the state.