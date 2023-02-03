CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development.

Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.”

It has classes ranging from CDL to construction to even healthcare.

Adam Harris, the program’s manager, said a state law helps community colleges provide that training, helping to open doors for people into the working world.

“All of our jobs as well are supposed to be life-sustaining,” Harris said. “They’re supposed to be above the poverty rate by at least 30%. So we’re looking to put individuals in good-paying jobs that they can attain and have a successful life afterward.”

He said when students put effort into the class, they’re helping the entire community. Not only when they’re working to deliver supplies or fix your car, but also when former students return to the classroom to share the knowledge they’ve learned in the field.