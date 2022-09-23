ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Department of Human Services will receive over $37,000,000 in federal funding to combat the opioid epidemic across the state, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth announced today.

Durbin and Duckworth said the opioid epidemic in Illinois requires a comprehensive effort from government and social leaders across levels.

“This federal funding will give our state the proper resources to provide support to individuals and families who need it the most, and I hope this investment will put our communities on the road to recovery,” Durbin said.

Duckworth added that the opioid epidemic has taken many lives and become worse during COVID-19.

“I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources and federal funding they need to serve their communities,” Duckworth said.

This investment includes four types of critical funding for communities in need: