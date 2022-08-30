SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state government is funding $100 million in grants for anti-violence programs.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday communities outside of Chicago can apply to receive more funding for anti-violence programs from the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention.

The central Illinois communities that can receive these grants include the Champaign-Urbana cluster, Decatur, Springfield, Danville, and Peoria. OFVP has created a funding strategy for each municipal area with input from local leaders.

“These grants will support programs that identify root causes and the best ways to address them, as well as elevating assistance for the trauma gun violence creates,” Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said.

The $100 million is in addition to $113 million announced in May. The grants would fund initiatives like street violence intervention, trauma recovery programs, and youth intervention services.

“The latest investments being made to address violence in Illinois have the potential to be so impactful,” Chris Patterson, Assistant Secretary of OFVP, said. “We all have a responsibility to address gun violence trauma and to prevent it.”

Any interested organization interested in a grant can apply here. The Illinois Department of Human Services has several resources to help organizations with their applications.