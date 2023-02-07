SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office announced the official commissioning of their Disparity and Availability Study.

The study aims to collect and analyze data if discrimination exists in the cannabis industry as well as accessibility issues. The study will also introduce any barriers of entry into the industry, as well as make recommendations to fix any problems the study finds.

The Nerevu Group, an 100% minority and women-owned group with contractors and subcontractors located in Springfield, Peoria, Decatur and Chicago, will be conducting the study.

“This effort is a vital assessment of the State’s cannabis social equity licensing system,” Acting Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer Erin Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing a final report that truly incorporates the voices of Illinois social equity applicants and our new cannabis businesses.”

The final report will be given to the Governor and the General Assembly in 12 months. The Disparity Report will also be published online.

More information about the study can be found on the CROO’s website.