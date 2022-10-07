PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street.

A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.

When officers arrived at W. Smith Street, they observed two males fleeing the scene, said Peoria Police Department’s Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

One male juvenile was apprehended with a handgun after a short foot pursuit. The other suspect, 18-year-old Evan Nettles, was taken into custody after he fled to the 1300 block of W. Martin St. Nettles was in possession of two firearms at the time of his arrest.

The juvenile suspect was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, no FOID, and possession of a defaced firearm. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Nettles was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, resisting and officer, and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.