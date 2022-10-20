ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On busy days or times when cooking doesn’t seem enjoyable, Americans turn to fast food.

Around 37% of U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. It’s cheap, swift and tasty, with no cooking or dishes. And you can find a different fast food option on nearly any corner. Whether it’s the golden arches of McDonald’s, Col. Sanders’ picture with KFC or the bright green and yellow sign at Subway, there’s a fast-food restaurant for every kind of taste bud.

Surprisingly enough though, the top-rated fast-food chain in Illinois isn’t any of these. According to Saving Spot’s survey Illinois’ favorite fast food restaurant is Papa Murphy’s.

While Papa Murphy’s wins in Illinois, it didn’t do too well in other states.

Papa John’s is the lowest-rated chain, more than any other chain, in 16 states, including Illinois.

Saving Spot also identified the best-known fast-food chains for burgers, pizza, doughnuts, chicken and Mexican food for the survey.

Other top-rated fast-food restaurants in the country include In-N-Out Burger, LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee, Chick-fil-A and Five Guys.