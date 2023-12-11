ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking for an organization to receive a grant to help train more workers about suicide risk and prevention especially for at-risk youth.

One organization in the state will receive a $312,000 federally funded grant for suicide prevention training. The funding will be used to develop and implement training programs such as Assessing and Measuring Suicide Risk for child welfare and juvenile justice clinical workers, Mental Health First Aid for workers at colleges and universities, and Gatekeeper training to teach security at juvenile justice facilities when to seek mental health interventions for children in their care.

Officials say the trainings are important as many young people are facing even more challenges with their mental health.

“Our current mental health crisis makes it critical for professionals to receive necessary training to spot warning signs and reduce the risk of suicide,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “We urge eligible organizations across Illinois to submit applications to provide this important suicide prevention training.”

The training will help reach the goals outlined in the 2020 Illinois Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan to reduce the number of suicides across the state.

More information as well as the link to the application can be found on the Illinois Catalog of State Financial Assistance’s website. Applications for the grant close on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m., and officials estimate the funding will be awarded in March.