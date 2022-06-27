URBANA. Ill. (WCIA) — A road in downtown Urbana will be closing later this week in order to allow crews to make repairs to a cell tower in the area.

West Illinois Street will close between South Race Street and South Broadway Avenue on Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. Access will be maintained to properties on that block, but through traffic will not be allowed. The work and closure will end at 3 p.m. that same day.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to drive and walk cautiously through this and all construction areas.