Illinois State University Police looking for suspect seen carrying gun near campus

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police are looking for a suspect seen openly carrying a gun near campus Wednesday.

According to a crime advisory, three suspects were seen on a bicycles near Stevenson Hall at approximately 5:18 p.m. One of the suspects was seen with a firearm.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Normal Police responded to the Dollar Tree near Main Street and Orlando Avenue, where an individual matching the description of the suspect was seen carrying a firearm in the dollar tree.





The suspects did not use the firearm or threaten anyone, but it alarmed the witnesses involved.

The crime advisory states that there is currently no reason to believe there is a threat to the campus.

ISU police shared pictures of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call either the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535 or the ISU Police Department at (309) 438-8631.