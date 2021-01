SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they are helping the Pleasant Plains Police Department with a case involving a stolen police vehicle.

In a news release, troopers said a Pleasant Plains police vehicle was taken around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday during an incident. State Police are looking into leads to try to find the vehicle.

Photo provided by Illinois State Police

If you have any information regarding the vehicle’s whereabouts, call ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.