Illinois State trooper dies in crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police held a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding the death of a trooper after a single car crash on Route 10 in Bondville.

The conference was held at Carle Hospital in Urbana, where Trooper Todd Hanneken was taken for treatment by helicopter. He was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m., according to ISP Director Brendan Kelly.

Kelly said Hanneken was westbound on Route 10 when his squad car left the road. His car hit a light pole and then a tree. An investigation is still ongoing as to what caused his car to go off the road. They do not believe there was anything suspicious, according to Kelly.

“This is a sad moment,” said Kelly. “We are hurting. Todd’s family is especially hurting.” Trooper Hanneken is survived by his wife, two boys and several other family members.

Photo courtesy: Illinois State Police. This photo shows Trooper Todd Hanneken after receiving the Medal of Honor for saving an man’s life in 2018.

Kelly said Hanneken was a great trooper, who he said he had the pleasure of awarding the Medal of Honor to for saving someone’s life in 2018. Kelly stated that in May of 2018, Hanneken saved an IDOT worker from a burning car. He said he hopped on the hood of the car and managed to get the man out, ultimately saving his life. “He didn’t like to brag about it,” said Kelly. “He didn’t like the spotlight.”

Service was something that ran in the trooper’s family. His father was a trooper, according to Kelly. He also had other family members who served their communities in other ways.

“We will honor his life, service and the service and sacrifice of his family,” said Kelly.