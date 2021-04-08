Illinois State Police: Woman seriously hurt in crash along I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on southbound I-57 near the Tuscola exit. They said a Kia Sedan was traveling south on the interstate when they slowed down and pulled over to the shoulder.

A semi truck was driving in the same direction when the driver of the Kia–for unknown reasons–pulled back onto the road. The semi hit the Kia.

The driver of the Kia–a Monticello woman–was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. Both the driver of the semi and her passenger were not hurt.

State Police are still investigating this crash.