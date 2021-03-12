Illinois State Police: Woman killed after being hit by drunk driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a 24-year-old Hillsboro woman is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

In a news release, troopers said a car was driving on Route 16 near Grandpoint Avenue in Irving Township. Bethany Dixon was walking in the area when she was hit by the car.

Troopers stated the driver of the car, 28-year-old Miranda Davidson, did not stop her car and drove away from the scene. She later returned and reported the crash.

Dixon was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Friday, Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti charged Davidson with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death. Her bond was set at $100,000.