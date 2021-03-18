Illinois State Police: Two people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people were hurt after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck hauling soy beans.

In a news release, troopers said the semi was westbound on I-74 when it ran off the road and entered the center median. The trailer the truck was pulling hit the overpass center support beam. Troopers said that collision caused significant damage to the trailer, including spilling soybeans on the road.

A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was eastbound in the area when the crash happened. Troopers said the car was hit by a large sand-filled crash barrel that became air borne from the semi-truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was ticketed for improper lane usage.