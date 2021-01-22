Illinois State Police: Two men taken to hospital after rollover crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two men were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon near St. Joseph.

In a news release, troopers said a freightliner 3 axle straight truck was traveling on I-74 westbound in the right lane near St. Joseph. A truck tractor-trailer was behind the freightliner. Troopers said the semi failed to slow down to avoid hitting the freightliner and crashed into the rear end of the vehicle.

The impact’s force caused the freightliner to roll onto its driver’s side and into the center median. The semi came to a stop partially in the median and in the left lane of westbound I-74, according to troopers.

The semi driver was able to drive the vehicle off of the road and onto the right shoulder. The left lane of the westbound interstate was closed for over an hour.

Troopers said both drivers, who were from New Mexico and Texas, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.