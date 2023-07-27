SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police is teaming up with law enforcement agencies from other states to crack down on speeding. It’s part of a campaign for Speed Awareness Day.

“You’re going to see us on the expressways and the state routes and the city streets,” State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said. “You’re going to see officers out there stopping vehicles writing tickets. The more you see the officers, the more people are going to slow down and really understand the importance that speeding is not going to get them where they need to go faster.”

Albert-Lopez said the agency has been seeing many drivers not following speed limits.

“They think that five miles over, 10 miles over they’re not gonna get stopped, [that] they’re not doing anything wrong,” Albert-Lopez said. “We get it, you have places you want to go. But we’re asking you to please obey those speed limits.”

Police say in all the vehicle deaths nationwide, speeding was involved in about one third of them.

It’s also a problem for the state. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that in 2021, Illinois was one of the state’s with the most speed-related traffic deaths with 487.

“Speeding can lead to a greater potential for loss of the vehicle, which can increase your stopping distance and result in crashes,” Albert-Lopez said. “Speeding reduces the effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags when you’re in a crash, and it leads to more severe injuries and the possibility of death.”

Speeding is not just a concern for Illinois State Police – it’s also an issue in Sangamon County where officials say they’ve seen an uptick.

“If you’re going above the posted speed limit, people aren’t used to driving that fast,” John Hayes, a captain of the Patrol Division at the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, said. “So it cuts down on your ability to react. Other people may also not realize how fast you’re going so they may not be able to avoid an accident either.”

Many drivers in Springfield say speeding on the roadways worries them too.

“People drive like they’re insane here in Springfield,” Brian Mathis, a Rochester resident, said. “I see people every morning, dodging traffic to try to get to work. It’s a problem. I’m surprised no one has been killed yet.”

“I’m an Uber driver so I’m out a lot,” Jaylan Fenner, a Springfield resident, said. “So when I do see people speeding around, it makes it kind of harder for me to get to where I need to be.”

Mathis said he hopes law enforcement being out on the roads will get people to follow the speed limit.

“That’s great,” Mathis said. “They need to pull more people over.”

Data from the NHTSA shows that in Region 5, which includes Illinois and five other states, there were more than 5,400 deadly crashes in 2021. Nearly 1,800 were related to speed.