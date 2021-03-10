Illinois State Police sued over concealed carry licenses

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is being sued over concealed carry licenses. The Illinois Rifle Association (IRA) said ISP is delaying giving them out.

State law requires ISP to either approve or deny applications within a set amount of time–90s days if the application has fingerprints and 120 days if it does not. The IRA said it is taking longer than that.

Illinois State Police released the following statement:

“The Illinois State Police agree FOID and CCL applications should be processed quickly and within the statutory guidelines. Financial instability brought on by the lack of a budget in the prior administration greatly impacted the processing of FOID and CCL applications by the Firearms Services Bureau. Gov. Pritzker’s budget and the fiscal assurance it brings will allow the ISP to continue efforts to hire at least 32 additional analysts and invest in technology upgrades. FSB has processed more than 48,000 new FOID applications and more than 16,000 new CCL applications in the first two months of this year. Compared to the same time frame in 2020, that is a 118% increase in FOID cards processed and 28% increase in CCLs processed.

Nonetheless, with a surge of applications and firearms purchases during the pandemic and current events broader legislative remedies to streamline and modernize the FOID and CCL process will be necessary to meet timelines. We look forward to working with all interested parties and members of the general assembly to reach those solutions. The Firearms Services Bureau is committed to resolving the issues and meeting our public safety mission.