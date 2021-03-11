Illinois State Police: Several people hurt after head-on crash on Route 121

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash Thursday just outside of Mount Zion.

Illinois State Police said it happened just before 12 p.m. at McDonald Road on Route 121. They said a vehicle was driving northbound on Route 121 as another vehicle was traveling southbound in the same area.

Troopers stated the northbound car–for an unknown reason– drove into the oncoming lane and hit the other vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. All three people in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital. Troopers said their injuries were non-life-threatening.