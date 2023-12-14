Update at 3:45 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound I-74 is now open after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the area is clear. Further information on the crash has not been released at this time.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are currently responding to a two-car crash on I-74.

The crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. near milepost 181, just west of Prospect Avenue. ISP officials said traffic will be rerouted onto Prospect Avenue until I-74 westbound is cleared.

ISP has deemed this a two-vehicle property damage crash. They ask motorists find an alternate route or to proceed with caution while traveling westbound from Cunningham Avenue through the I-57 interchange.

ISP officials continue to investigate the crash, and also clarified they are not handling a second crash in the area.

This is a developing story.