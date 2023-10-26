Update at 11:30 a.m.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has confirmed that a Danville woman and her son were the people who died in Thursday’s crash on Interstate 74.

In a press release, Coroner Jane McFadden identified them as Monique Stanciel, 32, and Simir Stanciel, 7. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are still investigating the crash and the Stanciels’ deaths.

Update at 10:23 a.m. on 10/27/2023

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that two people passed away in a fiery two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 74 Thursday night.

Officials said a car was stopped in the left lane of traffic due to a flat tire when the crash happened at 7:28 p.m. A pickup truck hit the back of the car and both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Two passengers inside the stopped car were declared dead: an adult woman and a juvenile boy. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Eastbound I-74 was shut down for nearly six hours as emergency personnel responded. The highway reopened at 1:22 a.m.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are responding to a serious crash on Interstate 74.

Officials said the crash happened on I-74 eastbound at milepost 203. Traffic is being redirected at Illinois Route 49 to eastbound U.S. Route 150. The road is expected to be closed for the next four to six hours.

Illinois State Police urge motorists to proceed with caution around the area.

There is no further information at this time.