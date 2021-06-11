Illinois State Police respond to report of armed pedestrian along I-55

Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said northbound lanes of I-55 in Springfield were temporarily closed Friday while they conducted an investigation.

In a news release, troopers said they received a report shortly before 4 p.m. regarding an armed pedestrian in that area. A man was taken into custody for questioning, according to troopers.

The lanes were closed for around 30 minutes while officers conducted their investigation. Illinois State Police are continuing to look into the situation.

