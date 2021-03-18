Illinois State Police respond to multiple crashes along I-70

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to two crashes along westbound I-70 near Effingham.

One was near the I-70/I-57 split in Effingham. There were multiple vehicles involved. Troopers said at least one person was hurt. There is no word on their current status.

Another crash happened at milepost 90, near the other crash. Troopers stated a commercial vehicle ran off the road. It is in the process of being towed away. The right lane is closed at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful when traveling in the area.