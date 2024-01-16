(WCIA) Central Illinois– Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are arriving to the scenes of multiple crashes throughout Champaign and Vermillion Counties.

While most main roads have been cleared of ice and snow, rural highways, exit/entrance ramps, bridge decks and other less-traveled roadways may still be covered in snow and ice.

Some areas, including I-57 North at MP 234.5 and I-74 West at MP 191 have reduced lanes due to the crashes creating blockages.

I-72 EB at I-55 NB also had lane closures due to a multiple vehicle crash, but the lanes have since been cleared and are open again.

ISP urges that drivers use caution by slowing down and moving over for stopped vehicles.