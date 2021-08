CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash in Coles County.

In a news release, troopers said it is on US 130 at 1550N. The crash is between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Troopers are expecting the road to be closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are asked to use another route if possible.