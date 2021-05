CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a 2-car crash on U.S. Route 45 and Leverett Road.

In a news release, troopers said U.S. 45 southbound from Leverett is closed and will remain that way for a while. Traffic in the area is being diverted onto Leverett Road.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route when possible and avoid the area.