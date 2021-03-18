Illinois State Police release results of ‘Move Over Law’ patrol details

Illinois State Police

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police released the results of their “Move Over Law” enforcement details.

On Thursday, ISP Director Brendan Kelly held a news conference regarding the results. The detail time period was from February 18 through March 7. During that time, over 1,100 details were conducted statewide.

ISP said these patrols allow officers to focus on “educating, preventing, and taking enforcement action in response to violations of the ‘Move Over Law’–also known as “Scott’s Law”– and other violations which may be associated, included distracted driving.”

The results of those details are as follows:

“Move Over Law” Total Offenses1,340
Distracted Driving Total Offenses892
Speeding Total Offenses7,338
Move Over Details1,000
Distracted Driving Details171
Social Media Educational Posts344
Participating Outside Agencies34
Move Over Law Citations1,112
Move Over Law Written Warnings228
Distracted Driving Citations384
Distracted Driving Written Warnings508
Total Traffic Stops Statewide12,486
Radio/TV/Newspaper Interviews13
This table shows numbers released by the Illinois State Police regarding their ‘Move Over Law’ patrol details.

“During this law enforcement period, nearly 80 ‘Move Over Law’ offenses occurred in a single day,” said Director Kelly. “That’s 80 times that day that we were fortunate enough to avoid a tragic situation. As an agency, our goal is to reduce this number and stress the importance of this law by education and enforcement. We want to ensure that those traveling on the roadways get to their destination safely, this means the entire public and those who protect them.” He continued to say that if it is safe to do so, move over and slow down for first responders and highway maintenance vehicles that are on the side of the road.

Those who violate Scott’s Law face a fine of between $250-10,000 for the first offense. If someone is hurt in the process, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for between six months to two years, according to State Police.

