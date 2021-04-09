Illinois State Police release names of people killed in crash on Route 48

News
Posted: / Updated:
Illinois State Police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police released the identities of two people killed in a crash late Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. State Police said a vehicle being driven by 46-year-old Robert Hodson was trying to pass another car when it ran head-on into another car.

The driver of the other car, 19-year-old Haley Shoot, and one of her passengers, 20-year-old Zaydin Dudra, were both pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger in the car, a 19-year-old Indiana girl, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hodson was charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

Officers are still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story