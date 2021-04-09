Illinois State Police release names of people killed in crash on Route 48

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police released the identities of two people killed in a crash late Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. State Police said a vehicle being driven by 46-year-old Robert Hodson was trying to pass another car when it ran head-on into another car.

The driver of the other car, 19-year-old Haley Shoot, and one of her passengers, 20-year-old Zaydin Dudra, were both pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger in the car, a 19-year-old Indiana girl, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hodson was charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

Officers are still investigating this crash.