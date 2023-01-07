CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The second vehicle involved, a Ford Focus, was driven by a 22-year-old man from Highland, Ind. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Champaign County Coroner. Police have not yet released his name, it is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on Interstate 57, south of the Monticello Rd Exit. Officials said the Ford Focus was driving northbound when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic in the south bound lanes, and hit the truck head on. The southbound lanes were closed for hours, with traffic being diverted onto Monticello Rd. All lanes reopened around 11 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.