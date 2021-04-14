Illinois State Police: One person dead after crash along I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday along I-57.

In a news release, troopers said it happened near Tolono around 8:30 a.m.. According to their preliminary investigation, troopers stated a 2013 Nissan Quest and another vehicle were both southbound on I-57 when the Nissan rear-ended the other vehicle. The Nissan went off the road and hit several small trees.

The passenger in the Nissan, a 19-year-old Chicago girl, was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to troopers. Her identity has not been released.

Officers said the other vehicle involved in this crash left the scene. Troopers are looking for help in finding the vehicle. If you know anything about this crash, call investigators at (217) 278-5004.