Illinois State Police: No one hurt after semi-truck catches fire

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said no one was hurt after a semi-truck caught on fire along I-57 Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said it happened around 3:30 p.m., north of Paxton, at milepost 267. They stated the driver of the semi-truck noticed fire coming from the rear tires of his trailer. He then pulled onto the northbound shoulder. That is when the fire spread to the cab.

A car was passing by the fully-engulfed semi when it was hit by debris from an exploding tire.

Both the driver of the semi and two people inside the other car were not hurt.