CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are looking for your help when it comes to a deadly crash on I-57.

It happened north of the Pesotum exit. A 52-year-old woman from Chicago was killed after she drove into the back of another car. Her car went off the road, hit several trees and crashed into the ditch.

A 19-year-old passenger is seriously hurt after being thrown from the vehicle.

Police are still looking for the car she rear-ended as it left the scene.