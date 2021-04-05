Illinois State Police: Motorcyclist hurt in crash along Route 51

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. along U.S. 51, a quarter-mile north of Shafer Road.

Troopers stated the driver was traveling north on Route 51. As he passed a semi-truck, “a cross wind forced him to lose control and the motorcycle began to wobble.” The driver crossed into the right lane and rolled off of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.