Illinois State Police: Man seriously hurt in shooting

ATHENS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person was seriously hurt in a shooting on Thursday.

In a news release, troopers said the Athens Police Department was called for a report of shots fired near South Adams and West Madison streets. “Initial reports indicate two neighbors were involved in an ongoing dispute when one neighbor shot the other neighbor,” said troopers.

A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. They also said the other neighbor was detained for questioning.

The Athens Police Department as well as Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.