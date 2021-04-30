Illinois State Police: Man dies after crash along I-55

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on I-55 in Montgomery County.

In a news release, troopers said it happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-55 at milepost 54. They said there is construction in that area and it is closed as well as barricaded.

The driver, David Grapes, of Clarendon Hills, drove around several barricades. He drove several hundred feet before hitting a stationary Caterpillar track hoe, according to troopers. Grapes was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are still investigating this crash.