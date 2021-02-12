Illinois State Police: Kentucky teenager taken to hospital after crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Teutopolis.

In a news release, troopers said it happened on westbound I-70 around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated a semi truck was starting to go into traffic after sitting on the right shoulder of I-70 eastbound. They said a Ford F250 was also traveling eastbound and approaching the semi.

The semi went into the roadway and in front of the pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up tried to avoid the semi, but the passenger side of the pick-up hit the rear of the semi’s trailer.

A 17-year-old Kentucky boy, who was a passenger in the pick-up truck, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi truck was ticketed with improper lane use.