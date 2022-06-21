PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A K9 assigned to the Illinois State Police’s 10th District will soon receive a bullet- and stab-proof vest thanks to a charitable donation.

K9 Odin will receive the vest from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The same organization donated a vest to Neoga K9 Obi in December and Champaign K9 Lando in March.

Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg and will be embroidered with the phrase “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.” The vest will be delivered to State Police within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 with the mission of providing protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided almost 4,700 vests in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to American dogs at least 20 months of age and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. A vest costs between $1744 and $2283, weighs an average of four or five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations online but people can also mail their contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.