PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Police K9 based in Pesotum has some new gear for his job.

K9 Odin was given a bullet-and stab-proof vest as a charitable donation. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to love, trained to serve, always loyal.”

The vest was given to Odin by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-proof vests to K9s across the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has donated more than 4,100 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible my private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement and related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 K9s throughout the U.S. and those with expired vests also qualify for the program.

People can donate to the program on Vested Interest in K9s’ website.