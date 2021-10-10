Illinois State Police investigating death

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man found in Pana early Sunday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found unresponsive in an alley near the 700 block of Monroe Street. Pana police officers responding to a 911 call determined that the man was dead.

A preliminary investigation determined this to be an isolated incident with no active threats to the community. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington, Ill.