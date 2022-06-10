SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting that occurred in Sullivan early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office at around 3:00 a.m. to investigate the shooting that occurred near the corner of South Madison and East Adams Street.

Officials said that three people were detained for questioning, however, the investigation remains open and ongoing at this time.

If you have information about the shooting, you should contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 at 217-867-2050 with the option to remain anonymous, if necessary.